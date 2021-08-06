Leslie Earl Glancy Sr., 78, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at his home.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Leslie was born on December 14, 1942 to Leslie Carmie Glancy and Mary Green Glancy in Newport, NC.
As a young man he served in the Army during Vietnam with the 18th Airborne Corps stationed at Fort Bragg, NC. He then went on to serve as Assistant Chief Deputy for the Cherokee County, GA Sheriff’s Department. He worked for Levitz Furniture Company before finally returning home to the place he loved. He owned and operated the Buccaneer Motor Lodge with his brother for a few years before going to work at Cherry Point. Finally, he operated his own General Contracting company up until his retirement.
The one constant throughout life was his love of farming, fishing and family. He valued a hard days work. He recognized the importance of local sustainability in farms and fisheries and advocated for both. He believed in being self reliant. He took pride in serving food from his garden, honey from his hives and seafood he caught himself. He loved gathering at the table with food, friends and family and sharing his best stories and life lessons. He was known to pick a guitar and was once mistaken for Kenny Rogers. He handed out lessons in tough love and accountability. He may not have always been our best friend but he was always the man you could turn to when the world pushed you down. He loved his family with everything he had. He left his children with all the tools to face a hard world and his wisdom, advice, stories and cooking will be missed for the rest of our days.
He is survived by his wife, Judy “Jo” Glancy; and children, Leslie Earl Glancy Jr, Crystal Dawn Alexander, Janice Marie Copper and Joshua Bailey Glancy.
In lieu of flowers please consider a memorial donation in Leslie’s name to Future Farmers of America or support your local farm and produce stand.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.