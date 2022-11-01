Dorothy "Dot" Karcher, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her home.
Her memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 30th, at Munden Funeral Home.
Dot was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 24, 1945, to the late Edward and Dorothy Coates. She married the love of her life, Ken Karcher on April 24, 1965, and they raised a beautiful family together. They made the move to Carteret County 32 years ago, in 1990, where they have enjoyed living. Her greatest joy and role in life were being a mother and grandmother. And of course, if you knew Dot you knew of her tender heart towards all animals, especially her 6 furry canine friends that she cherished.
Dot is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Kenneth “Ken” Karcher of the home; children, Christine L. Keefe (Robert) of North Cape May, NJ, Kenneth C. Karcher (Barbara) of Dunedin, FL, Jonathan J. Karcher of Newport, Francis J. Karcher (Amy) of Raleigh, Brandi E. Karcher of Newport, Kyle J. Karcher of Newport, and Jonathan J. Karcher of Newport; 10 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
