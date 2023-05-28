MARGARET G. SMITH, Morehead City
Margaret G. Smith, 94, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Margaret was born on July 12, 1928, in Askins, North Carolina, to the late George and Mary Goodwin.
BETTY DIANE KELL, Newport
Betty Diane Kell, 76 of Newport, NC was taken home to be with her Savior on Friday, May 26, 2023, at her home. She was the first born daughter of the late Paul and Elwanda Finley of Nebo, NC. In addition to her parents, a grandson, Dakota Kell preceded her.
PATRICIA "PATTI" O'RORKE, Newport
Patricia "Patti" O'Rorke, 61, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
GEORGE WILLIAM "BILLY" APPLEWHITE JR., Connecticut
George William "Billy" Applewhite, Jr. age 50, of Middletown, Connecticut died suddenly Thursday, April 27th, 2023. Billy was born in Wilmington, New Hanover County, North Carolina on February 1, 1973, where he attended Cape Fear Community College and earned an associate degree.
