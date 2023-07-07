Karl Lamoreaux, 67, of Atlantic, passed away at his home on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
No services are planned at this time.
Karl began working in his teens at Luther Smith & Son Fish House. He then began working on trawlers, scalloping off Cape Canaveral, Florida, to sea scalloping off George’s Banks. Karl then went on to obtain his merchant marine documents from the Coast Guard to work aboard tankers and merchant ships. He then began work on the dredge “Atchafalaya” for eight years, then on to the dredge “Glenn Edwards” for his final seventeen years. When he was not on the dredge, you could find him out on his skiff working in Core Sound. This was something he loved.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Lamoreaux, of thirty-seven years; his brothers, Harold (Wanda), of Broad Creek and Ralph, of Pink Hill; sisters-in-law, Kathy Russell, of Sea Level, and Elayne Cormier (Louis), of Imperial Beach, California; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as extended family, especially the “Crew of Glenn Edwards”.
He was preceded in death by his son, William Lamoreaux; brother, Dayton Lamoreaux; sister, Yvonne Lamoreaux Long; and his parents, William, and Iona Mason Lamoreaux.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.