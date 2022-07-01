Mr. Keith Allen Edwards, 66, of Havelock passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern.
Keith was born July 18, 1955, in Craven County son of the late Clarence Merton Edwards, Sr. and Myrtle Godwin Edwards. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, L.N. and Virginia Williford Godwin, and his brother, Clarence Edwards Jr.
Keith was a graduate of Havelock High School and was in the automobile business.
A memorial graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Spring Branch Baptist Church Cemetery, 2391 N. Spring Branch Rd., Dunn, N.C. with Rev. Tim McQueen officiating.
He is survived by his special friend, Kathryn Edwards of Havelock and several cousins.
Arrangements are by Skinner & Smith Funeral Home in Dunn.
