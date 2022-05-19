Raymonde South Dowty, 88, of Hillsborough, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, in the comfort of her home.
A Funeral Mass will be held on May 27, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hillsborough, NC, with Fr. Ryan Elder presiding. The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Matthew Catholic Church Cemetery in Durham, NC.
Raymonde was born in San Diego, CA, the daughter of the late Jerry Curtis South, Sr., and Doris Isobel Hutton South. As the daughter of a naval officer, she lived in many places in her childhood until the family settled in Norfolk, VA. After meeting her soulmate, Roy, Raymonde became an Air Force wife. She and Roy lived in a number of US cities and in Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, before they and their five children made their home in Beaufort, NC, where they lived for over 30 years. After retirement, she and Roy moved to Durham, NC, to be closer to children and grandchildren. Raymonde was a loving mother, devoted wife, and loyal friend.
Raymonde is survived by her sons, Lawrence Edward Dowty (Patricia) of Raleigh, NC, William Gray Dowty (Brigitte) of Swansboro, NC, Joseph Henry Dowty of Merritt Island, FL, Jerome Bedford Dowty (Helen) of Bahama, NC; her daughter, Amanda Hargis Derr (Sam) of Hillsborough, NC; her brother, Jerry Curtis South, Jr. (Anda) of Lakewood Ranch, FL; twelve grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roy Gray Dowty, and her dearly loved stepsisters, Margaret "Peggy" McRoberts and Carroll Gilges.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Communities in Schools. (Mailing Address: Development Dept., 2345 Crystal Dr., Suite 700, Arlington, VA 22202.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
