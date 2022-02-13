Patricia Arthur, Beaufort
Patricia Arthur, 92, of Beaufort, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
TERESA VAUGHN, Morehead City
Teresa Vaughn, 68, of Morehead City, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CONNIE EASTER, Newport
Connie Easter, 70, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
PHYLLIS LEE MEEKS, Emerald Isle
Phyllis Lee Meeks, 86, of Emerald Isle, passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Jessie Davis Hickman, Havelock,
Jessie Davis Hickman, 82, of Havelock, NC died Friday, February 11, 2022 at his residence.His service is 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Green Chapel M. B. Church. The interrment will follow in the Original Hickman Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Willoughby Hickman of the home
