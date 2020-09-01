Robert “Robby” Gordon Clay, 57, of Hubert, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service is at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Father Tom Davis. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Robert’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Robert was a life member of Mastic Fire Department in New York. He was a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Angelina Clay of the home; daughters, Josephine Smith of New York, N.Y., and Jennifer Smith of Hubert; sons, Brian Smith and wife Kasey of Lynchburg, Va., Thomas Smith of Atlantic Beach and Christopher Smith and wife Rhonda of Cocoa, Fla.; mother, Arlene Clay of Edgewater, Fla.; sisters, Patricia Bender and husband Anthony of Shirley, N.Y., and Susan Perino and husband Terry of Richmond, Va.; brother, Richard Clay and wife Mary of Mastic Beach, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Yvette Clay of Moriches, N.Y.; and grandchildren, Kevin Smith, Christopher Smith, Melanie Smith, Amanda Smith, Joseph Gomez, Hailey Smith, Hunter Smith and Nathan Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Clay; and a brother, Christopher Clay.
The family will receive friends following the service at Munden Funeral Home.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.