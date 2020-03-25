Elizabeth “Lib” Mace Johnson, 95, of Beaufort, died peacefully Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in her home surrounded by love from family members.
There will be no service.
Lib was born in Beaufort Sept. 30, 1925, to Maybelle Carrow and William Arendell Mace. She attended Beaufort schools, where she graduated salutatorian. At the age of 16, she attended the Women’s College in Greensboro for two years, followed by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she graduated in 1946 with a degree in English. While at Chapel Hill, she was a member of Tri-Delta sorority and was very involved in its numerous activities.
In 1947, Lib married the love of her life, Col. James Duncan Johnson Jr. of the U.S. Marine Corps. They were married for 68 wonderful years before he passed away in 2015. They raised seven children in different locations all over the world, including James Duncan Johnson III of Morehead City, Jan Johnson Luzadder and husband Bill of Havelock, Liz Johnson Burke of Beaufort, Terry Mace Johnson McGowan of Washington, D.C., Kit Johnson Parks of Morehead City, Ken Sloane Johnson and fiancee Nancy of Arlington, Va., and Borden Mace Johnson and wife Tara of Arlington, Va. In addition, she had 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren who brought her great joy.
Lib will be remembered by her devoted children as a most loving and caring mother. She played the piano beautifully, and when someone once asked her what her favorite music was, Lib answered, “Mom, I’m home,” a sound she heard often with seven children returning home from school every day, year after year. Lib said her children’s voices were music to her ears.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to any relief fund to help those affected by the current pandemic.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.