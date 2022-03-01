Giles Bryan Arthur, 66, of Bogue, passed away on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at Carolina East Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Bethlehem Cemetery in Bogue.
Giles was born in Morehead City, North Carolina, on August 6, 1955, to the late Oscar B. Arthur and Eleanor S. Arthur. His keen business sense and creative ability led him to become owner and operator of Bogue Signs.
He is survived by his brothers, Barry Arthur of Emerald Isle and Jeff Arthur and wife Roxanne of Swansboro; along with several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
