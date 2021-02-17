Fannie Tillery Butler, 92, of Morehead City, died Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Salisbury.
Due to coroanvirus precautions, the family will have a private service that will be publicly extended at 1 p.m. Monday via Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home Inc.’s website at nobleandkelsey.com.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Butler King of Charlotte; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Althea Becton of Havelock; and two brothers, Fredrick Tillery of Morehead City and Winifred Tillery of Raleigh.
Her visitation is from 1 to 5 p.m. today at the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home Inc.
