Leslie Marvin Pake, 66, of Bettie, passed away Monday June 26, 2023, at his home.
His memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 29, 2023, at North River Methodist Church, with Jay Noe officiating. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.
Leslie was a lifetime member of North River Methodist Church, he retired from Cherry Point after thirty years of service and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son. He was also known by his family as “The Pick-Up Man “as he would be the one to pick up his grandchildren after school, dance and softball.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty-four years, Debbie Pake, daughter, Christine Thomas (Tyler), grandchildren, Gracen and Evelyn, and his father, Marvin Pake, all of Bettie. Leslie is also survived by many lifelong childhood friends and close family.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Zara Pake, and a sister, Mary Elinor Pake.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to North River Methodist Church, 2494 US Highway 70, Beaufort, NC 28516
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
