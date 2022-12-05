Phyliss Louise Jackson Churchill, 80, of Emerald Isle, passed away Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at Carteret Healthcare.
A memorial service was held at Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 11 AM.
Phyliss is preceded in death by her husband, Stormy Churchill, parents, Albert and Gail Jackson, brother, John Jackson, and sisters, Patricia Bunyard and Faye Soto.
She is survived by her sons, Linwood Churchill of Emerald Isle and Mark Handley (Kimberly) of Leawood, KS; grandson, Dylin Michael Churchill; and sisters, Robin Jackson of Andover, KS and Alberta Lewis (Jim) of Los Lunas, NM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Possum Wood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary, 119 Doe Dr., Hubert, NC 28539.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
