Elbert Hardy Dixon, known best as “Bert,” 64, of Snow Hill and Carteret County, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held graveside at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Maury Cemetery, 210 Moore Rouse Road, Snow Hill, NC. The Rev. Scott Hardy, pastor of the Snow Hill Presbyterian Church, will officiate.
The son of Waitman Hines Dixon and Esther Lou Albritton Dixon, Bert was reared in Greene County and had always made it his primary home. In addition to his parents, maternal grandparents Hardy and Lucille Albritton, were instrumental figures and a steadfast presence in his childhood and early adult years.
Bert lived life with a ferocious energy and his friends and acquaintances stretched from the shores of North Carolina, to peaks of the mountains, and onward to other states as well. Following high school, Bert attended NC State University and ultimately returned to Greene County making his home on the family farm in the Maury Community. A farmer by vocation, Bert built a successful farming enterprise that encompassed row crops, livestock and various real estate holdings. Most recently, he was thrilled to be expanding the operation to aide his sons in establishing themselves in agribusiness and other ventures as well.
A person tall in statue, Bert was truly a gentle giant. He gave of his time and means to many worthwhile organizations and silently, without any wanted recognition, helped many. He was a part of the congregation of the Snow Hill Presbyterian Church and Bert understood in his own quiet way God’s teaching of whom much is given much is expected. Bert had been given much but he in return gave much to his family, friends and those in need.
Bert was often deemed the life of the party, and he usually was, but beyond the outgoing personality was a gentleman and a Samaritan that possessed a massive heart filled with love and loyalty. For those that had the pleasure of knowing Bert, there is a serene feeling of the sun shining less bright from the banks of Ho Ho Village on the Bogue Sound to the farmlands of Greene County with his absence.
The pride and joy of Bert’s life were his three sons, Elbert Hardy Dixon, Jr. and wife, Hannah, Hunter Caldwell Dixon, and Stanton Hines Dixon; he was elated too with the anticipation of his first grandchild due in just a few months. Also surviving are his sister, Elizabeth Dixon and husband, Gary Unger; cousins and extended members of the Hardy and Dixon families; and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday immediately following the service at the cemetery and other times at the Dixon home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Bert’s memory to the Snow Hill Presbyterian Church, c/o Bobby Glossip, 201 Hines Street, Snow Hill, NC 28580.
