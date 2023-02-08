Benjamin “Ben” Calvin Cannon, Sr., 79, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Carteret Health Care.
His graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 11th at Tuttles Grove Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Joel Oliver Cannon, Jr. The family will receive friends following the service.
Ben was born on September 14, 1943, in Halifax, North Carolina, to the late Leon and Verna Cannon. Proud of his military service, Ben honorably served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his son, Benjamin Cannon, Jr. of Portsmouth, VA; sisters, Jennie Slocomb of Newport and Nellie Crostic of New Bern; brother, Billy Boyd Cannon and wife Janie of Beaufort; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Irma Petersen; brothers, Joel Oliver Cannon and Douglas Cannon; and half-brother, Johnny Cannon.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
