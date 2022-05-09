Pastor Clyde Eborn, 92, of Newport, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 12, at Grace Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Dwayne Eborn and Reverend Dwight Williams. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6p.m. until 8p.m., Wednesday, May 11 at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Clyde was born on January 26,1930 in New Bern, to the late Hugh and Etta Eborn. He honorably served in the U.S. Army. His love for the Lord was instilled in him at an early age. Pastor Eborn had a true calling to preach the word of God. He has served as founder and Pastor for Grace Baptist Church in Newport since 1962. Also, he established FBN radio station on December 12, 1988, which features sermons and christ honoring music. He founded and served on the board for many years of the World Wide New Testament Mission. Pastor Eborn loved his church family. His life was ministry, and he will be greatly missed. A quote by a faithful pastor, “My home is in heaven. I’m just traveling through this world.”
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Shelby Broughton Eborn; daughters, Cathy Crabtree of Newport, Teresa Harris of Newport; son, Jerry Eborn (Sandra) of Newport; sisters, Lillian Ortley of Benson, Sadie Wooten of New Bern, Laura Lockwood of Morehead City, Alice Asby of Morehead City, Linda Penny of Benson; brothers, Roy Eborn (Pam) of New Bern; sisters in law, Iris Elizabeth Eborn and Ann Eborn; grandchildren, Jessica Roberts, Janlyn Butler, Crystal Long, Holly Delph, Jayden Crabtree; great grandchildren, Kenly Butler, Ariana Delph, Blayden Butler, Dean Roberts, Jace Delph, Zack Delph, Frankie Delph, McKenla Delph, and Ruth Delph.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Hugh “Buck” Eborn and James “Jimmy” Eborn; son in law, Dean Crabtree; brothers in law, James Wooten, Charles Lockwood, Howard Asby, Ted Penny and Chester Ortley.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome. Memorial contributions can also be made to Grace Baptist Church, 520 Roberts Road, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
