William Daniel "Danny" Nicely, 70, of Newport, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His memorial service wis at 4 p.m. today at One Harbor Church in Morehead City, officiated by Pastor Donnie Griggs. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Danny was born March 24, 1951, in Fayetteville to the late William Frederick Nicely and Althea Nicely. He worked at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries for 32 years and was a member of One Harbor Church in Morehead City. He worked in law enforcement and was a firearm instructor for many of the local law enforcement agencies, as well as a concealed carrier instructor for Newport Gun Shop, where he was the owner and operator. He had a love for helping others and animals. Danny was a dedicated volunteer at the Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter in Newport for 10 years.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Nicely of the home; his children, Nikki Stambro and Michael and Doug Nicely and wife Melissa, all of Broad Creek, and Kelly Nicely of Oceanside, Calif.; stepchildren, Charlie Suber and wife Casey and Mary Beth Barts and husband Michael; grandchildren, Levi Barts, Luke Barts, Caleb Nicely and Brandon Griffin; and brother, Edward Nicely and wife Carol of Whispering Pines.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in memory of Danny may be made to OWLS at 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
