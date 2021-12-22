Michelle Denise Murrell, 55, of Morehead City, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at her home.
The Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Multitude of Praise Church in Havelock with Pastor Candice Wilson officiating. The entombment will immediately follow at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Beaufort.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
