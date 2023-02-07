Kenneth “Zeke” Joseph Zeringue, 82, of Havelock, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home.
Zeke was born on January 14, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to the late Louis and Earline Zeringue. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp and continued his military career working at Cherry Point. Zeke retired from his dedicated service and enjoyed fishing, dancing with his wife, and playing a variety of games. You could find Zeke hanging out with his VFW buddies at the local Post 7315. He especially enjoyed spending quality time with his family. Zeke will be deeply missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 15 years, Amy Zeringue of the home; daughters, Jeannette Coffey (Lloyd) of Havelock, Alex Fonte (Dustin) of Havelock; son, Mike Fonte (Candice) of Beaufort, South Carolina; sister, Debbie Werner of Lockport, Louisiana; grandchildren, Darleen Masterson, Nolan Coffey (Melanie), Hannah Fonte, Emma Fonte; several great grandchildren; niece, Rebecca; nephew, John Michael; and his great grand nieces.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.