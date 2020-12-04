Hilton Willis, 90, of Williston, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at his home.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Williston United Methodist Church with pastors Paul Harris and Bob Rose officiating. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend, the service will be live streamed on the Noe Funeral Service Facebook page.
Hilton was born and raised in Carteret County and was a lifelong member of Williston United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. He met Margie while he was stationed in Michigan, and they enjoyed 62 years of marriage together before her passing in 2013. He spent the majority of his career as an electrician for the civil service at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Besides his wife and family, his two great loves were singing and building things. He loved singing in Southern gospel quartets and was part of “Deacons Board” and “Just Friends” musical groups, as well as his church choir. If he wasn’t singing, you’d for sure find him working in his yard or building something. He was always busy doing something and will be greatly missed.
Hilton is survived by his two children, Cathi Willis and Paul Willis and wife Jeanette, all of Williston; grandchildren, Scott Lutz of Bettie, Travis Willis of Maysville and Heather Lewis and husband Brandon of Garner; great-grandchildren, Kurtis Lutz III, Dylan Rose, Angelica MacPherson and Shelby Garner; a host of extended family; and his beloved granddog, Cheyenne.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie Wills; son, David Bruce Willis; granddaughter, Holly Rose; parents, Stacy and Marie Willis; and brother, Travis K. Willis.
The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are by Noe Funeral Service Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.