Ruth Maloney, Morehead City
Ruth Mae Maloney 88, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday January 25, 2023, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Her funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday January 30, 2023, at St. Egbert Catholic Church, with Fr. Ryszard Kolodziej officiating a reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.
John Volosin, Morehead City
John Volosin, 71 of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at home. No services at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Sandra Chadwick
Sandra Chadwick passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Pruitt Health of Sea Level. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Paul Kerwin, Morehead City
Paul C. Kerwin, 87 of Morehead City, passed away on Monday, January 25, 2023 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Patricia Styron, Harkers Island
Patricia Dawn Styron, 87, of Harkers Island passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JOHN "JACK" LEONARD JR., Pine Knoll Shores
John "Jack" Leonard Jr., 84, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A memorial mass will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, February 2nd at St. Egbert Catholic Church. Full obituary forthcoming.
BETTY MILLER PRUITT, Peletier
Betty Miller Pruitt, 88, of Peletier, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 28th at Chapel by the Sea in Emerald Isle, officiated by Rev. Clay Olsen.
FRED HOMER JOSEY, Cape Carteret
Fred Homer Josey, 85, of Cape Carteret, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Nash UNC Health Care in Rocky Mount. Fred was born on May 24, 1937, in Macon, Georgia, to the late Fred and Mary Josey.
