Wendy Bruner
Wendy Bruner, passed away Monday March 20, 2023, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
LAVONNE MANN POLLARD, Newport
Lavonne Mann Pollard, 87, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Carteret House. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 25th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. David Price. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
ERMA LAWRENCE, Otway
Erma Lawrence, 95, of Otway, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 23rd at the Piner Gillikin Cemetery in Otway.
JAENA SEAN LOCKHART, Morehead City
Jaena Sean Lockhart, 51, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, March 23rd at St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Karl Zorowski.
SCOTT REGO, New Bern
Scott Rego, 60, of New Bern, passed away on Monday, March 20th, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. The family will celebrate Scott’s life privately. He was born on January 24th, 1963, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, to the late Kenneth and Madge Rego.
