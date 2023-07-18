Jarvis Moore Piner II, 70, of Beaufort, died on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at ECU Medical Center in Greenville, surrounded by his family. Jarvis was a native of Carteret County.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Beaufort.
Jarvis Piner, a beloved husband, father, Poppy and friend, passed away on July 16th at the age of 70. His departure leaves an indescribable void in the lives of all who knew him. Jarvis was a remarkable man, known for his unwavering dedication to his family and his passion for working on the water.
From an early age, he developed a profound connection with the water, finding solace and contentment whenever he was near it. Whether it was fishing, boating, or simply watching the waves crash against the shore, Jarvis found joy in every moment spent on the sea.
Jarvis's love for the water extended beyond mere recreation. He built a career around his passion, becoming a respected and skilled professional in the maritime industry. Jarvis spent most of his career working as a commercial fisherman and a captain in the merchant marines.
But perhaps Jarvis's greatest accomplishment was his role as a family man. He adored his wife, Barbara, with a love that knew no bounds. Their relationship was the epitome of a partnership built on trust, respect, and unwavering support. Together, they created a home filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories with their boys and granddaughters.
As a father, Jarvis was a constant source of guidance, encouragement, and love to his children, Jimmy Paul and Patrick, but the true apple of his eye was his granddaughters, Kolby and Jacey. He led by example, demonstrating the values of hard work, integrity, and selflessness in everything he did.
Jarvis's selflessness knew no limits. He showed compassion and generosity to all those around him, always willing to lend a helping hand or provide a listening ear. He was known for his ability to make others feel valued and heard, and his warm smile and kind heart touched the lives of countless individuals.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Piner, of Beaufort, NC; mother, Mary Capps, of Garner, NC; sons, Jimmy Paul Piner and John Patrick Piner and wife Kalah, of Beaufort, NC; granddaughters, Kolby Grace and Jacey Paige, of Beaufort, NC; brother, Lon Piner and wife Claire, of Smyrna, NC, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jarvis Moore Piner, stepfather, Raymond Capps and brother, Joey Moore Piner.
His legacy will forever be etched in the hearts of his loved ones. His unwavering love, selflessness, and dedication to his family and his beloved work on the water will continue to inspire and guide those who were fortunate enough to know him. Jarvis’ struggle with cancer brought him to the saving grace of his Lord Jesus Christ. His family’s greatest comfort is knowing he is safe in the arms of Jesus. In this time of mourning, let’s celebrate the life of Jarvis!
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.