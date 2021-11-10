Elaine Amalia Petrasek Crigler, of Emerald Isle, passed peacefully in her sleep Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, having just turned 85.
A celebration of life is at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at St. Mildred Catholic Church, 653 Old Hammock Road, Swansboro, NC. Luncheon to follow. A private burial will be held at Seaside Memorial Park Friday, Nov. 12.
She was born the second of six children on November 2, 1936, in Runnemede, NJ, to Joyce Divine Weaver Petrasek and Aurel George Petrasek.
She graduated from Westfield High School, NJ and was married in 1955 for 63 years to Forest Wayne Crigler of St. Louis, MO. They have four children: Elaine (Boo) Dempsey (Jim), Pinnacle, NC; Cathy Sheaffer (Doug), Peletier, NC; Forest Wayne Crigler, Jr. (Kelly), Reading, PA; and Jennifer Sternberg (Dexter), Lake Charles, LA. She loved, cherished, and was a profound influence on each of her 13 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
After her children were grown, she received an Associate Degree cum laude in Nursing from Alvernia University, Reading, PA. She worked at Reading Hospital, was a staff nurse at Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro, and did private duty nursing in Emerald Isle. Nurse Advisor magazine published her article on Beating C-Diff in 2017. Elaine was a nurse by profession but had unlimited interests. She was a member of the DAR on her mother’s side (Godfrey). A former board member of the History Place and Carteret Writers, she also ran a Peru children’s education fund at St. Pius Church, Greensboro, for ten years. She treasured her writer’s critique group and won several awards for her stories and poems. Elaine proved her spelling proficiency by winning the Carteret Literacy Council Business spelling bee in her 70’s. She sang with the Crystal Coast Choral Society. She and Wayne lived in Japan for three years and traveled the world extensively, including a medical mission in Peru.
Elaine is survived by a brother, Geoffrey Petrasek (Judy), Lancaster, PA; and many relatives.
She was predeceased by her husband; her son, Forest; her parents; her sisters, Joyce Middleton (Tom), Crestview, FL, Joan Grubb (Joe), Bel Air, MD, Barbara Melchiskey (Steve), Camden, ME; and her brother, Richard Petrasek (Sonja), Lake Wallenpaupack, PA.
Elaine was vibrant, fun, full of life and love, always up for an adventure, and never met a stranger.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a contribution to the People of Peru project at peopleofperu.org which funds an orphanage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.