Pauline Mason Smith, 92, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Beaufort, surrounded by family.
The funeral service was held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort with Rev. Jack Mumford officiating, with interment following in Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family received friends from 2-3 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Pauline Mason Smith was born on January 17, 1930, in Atlantic NC. She moved to Core Creek when she was 12. She graduated from Beaufort High School with honors, and later married Frederick Earl Smith in 1948. She lived a full life full of love for her family and friends.
She was predeceased by her father, Michael Anderson Mason; her mother, Sadie Louise Holloway, her brother James Anderson Mason, and her beloved husband of 47 years, Frederick Earl Smith Sr.
Pauline is survived by her brother, Michael Anderson Mason and wife Jan of Wilmington, NC, her sister, Nancy Mason Moore of Newport, NC, son, Frederick Earl Smith Jr and wife, Donna of Wake Forest, NC daughter, Paula Gaye Smith and Partner, James Miller Jr of Beaufort, NC. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Kelly Smith Stanly and husband Garrett of Louisburg, NC; Jacob Paul Sewell and wife Emily of Morehead City, NC; Tracie Smith MacKenna of Arnold, MD; Stephanie Branch Offenberger and husband Ryan of Durham, NC and Erika Paulyne Branch of Boone, NC, and seven great-grand-children: Jacob, Vivien, Zoey, Jeffrey, Tyler, Elliott, and Dylan, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.org.
