Betty “Christine” Pennington Minshew, age 91, a resident of Bath, NC, formerly of Kerr Lake, Salter Path and Wake Forest, died November 2, 2022, at Vidant Beaufort Hospital.
She was the daughter of the late A.R. and Bettie Davis Pennington of Black Creek, NC, and was married to the late Lloyd D Minshew. Christine was also preceded in death by her brother Ronald Pennington, her sister Rae Pennington Belet and son-in-law Kenneth Barrow.
Christine and Lloyd lived in Salter Path, NC, where they retired after moving from Kerr Lake and were members of Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City.
Christine is survived by her daughters, Linda Rich and husband Bill of Raleigh and Frankie Barrow of Bath; grandchildren Christy Rich, Tiffany Rich, Heather Gentry and husband, Owen Gentry, and Hollie Barrow; great-grandchildren Hunter Gentry, Raley Gentry, Bella Barrow and Lillian Barrow.
A service will be conducted on December 3, 2022, at 1:30 pm at Gethsemane Memorial Park in Morehead City.
Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.com
