Mary Kornegay Dickson, 97, of Morehead City, lived a long life with love for God and family. Mary joined family and friends in Heaven on Thursday June 23, 2022, at her home with family by her side.
A graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, at Calypso Cemetery in Calypso, NC. The family received friends the evening prior from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
Married to Henry “Bill” Dickson, they moved to Carteret County from their roots in Duplin County where she was a mother and homemaker. Mary was a member of First United Methodist Church for 65 years and a member of the Jackie Eure Sunday School Class. Mary became known as Grandma to all her family and many friends. Kids would line up to sit in her lap, get a hug, a kiss and an I love you from her. She loved spending time outside with her flowers and had some of the most beautiful azaleas in Morehead City at her home on Country Club Road. She enjoyed watching and listening to the birds and always had a knack for being able to attract hummingbirds to her feeders. She loved going to the produce stand and taking her many grandchildren and great grandchildren strawberry picking out at Willis Farm in the summer. Surrounded by her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids, always brought her so much joy.
Mary is survived by her son; Lynn Dickson and wife, Linda; two daughters, Shari Dickson and companion, Larry Garner, Debra Johner and husband, Bryon; twelve grandchildren, Alicia Gray, Bobby and Christopher Dickson, Lauren Harsh, Jennifer Wiggin, Michelle Mann, Joshua Johner, Ashley Dickson, William Dickson, Christopher Johner, James Johner and Karmen Guthmiller; sixteen great grandchildren, Kinlee, Westin, Emberlie, Aubry, Ashton, Kora, Urijah, Henlli, Gabriel, Chloe, Evelyn, Conner, Rebecca, Sarah, Keira, and Lydia.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you and appreciation to caregiver Kim Jones and her family and all the other wonderful ladies for the great care provided to our mother.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry William Dickson Jr.; four sisters, Bertha Kornegay, Thelma Kornegay, and Florence Kornegay Ferrell; and brother Milton Kornegay.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Jackie Eure Scholarship Fund at First United Methodist Church of Morehead City or Carteret Health Care Hospice.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
