Vincent Davis, Jr., of Greensboro, passed away suddenly on Monday, February 21, 2022, at the age of 38, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, NC, with his mother and aunt by his side. We will continue to honor his legacy by living our lives out loud and on purpose.
A funeral service is scheduled for 1 pm, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Nazarene, 100 Lockhart Drive in Beaufort, NC, on the corner of Lockhart and Steep Point Rd. Burial will follow in Carteret Memorial Gardens.
Lover of life, you could find Vincent Davis Jr spending long hours talking with his sister, wrestling with his two nephews and allowing his five-year-old niece to doctor him up. He slaughtered the games of basketball, track & football, still ranking 7th in the state in ‘Kick Returns’!
Vince, a graduate of East Carteret High school, class of 2001, went on to study at Carteret Community College and Guilford Technical Community College.
His personality lit up any room with that big smile and contagious laughter.
Vince is survived by his mom, Hilda (Suzy) Turner, his dad, Vincent Davis Sr., his sister, Whitney, two nephews, one niece, aunts, uncles, many cousins and friends.
To send flowers to Vincent's family, please visit our floral store. Flowers may be delivered to Noe Funeral Service 133 Lockhart Drive Beaufort, NC 28516.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
