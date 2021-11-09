Theodore Marshall “Ted” “Burly” Wells, 65, Beaufort, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
Ted was born in Norton, VA, on September 2, 1956 to Eugene and Lois Benton Wells, the third of seven children.
Ted was married to Bessie “BB” Willis on March 27, 1981. They have two children, Jeremy David and Elizabeth Anne. There are five grandchildren, Jayden, Bryna, Rylen, Cole, and Cameron.
After graduation from East Carteret High School, Ted worked most of his career at NADEP on Cherry Point, retiring in 2011 with 38 years of service.
In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Ted is survived by sisters: June Garner (Donald), Cheryl Wells, Vivian Wells, Tammie Schaff, Teresa Wells and Donna French; brother, Ray; and maternal aunt, Vivian Becton, Billy White (brother -In-Law) all of Beaufort; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, Donald Graham; and his brothers, James and Larry.
In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
