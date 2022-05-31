Tammy Wright, Harkers Island
Tammy Wright, 61, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at ECU Health (formerly known as Vidant Health Care). Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Laney Salter, Davis
Laney Salter, 21, of Davis, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 . Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Raymond Styron, Straits
Raymond Styron, 73, of Straits, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Timothy "Timmy" Holland, Beaufort
Timothy "Timmy" K. Holland, 60, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his home. Services are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
LAURA FRANCES HARVATH, Morehead City
Laura Frances Harvath, 87, of Morehead City, passed from this life on earth to be face to face with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 3rd, at Munden Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by Rev. Dwayne Ebron.
CHRISTOPHER M. ROBINSON, Beaufort
Christopher M. Robinson, 56, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 7th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service.
