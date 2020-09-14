Aythel Ashley Harper, 82, Hubert, died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at her home.
Her memorial service will be held at a later date in Kentucky.
Mrs. Harper was a daughter of the late Clyde and Inez Click Howard.
She is survived by her husband, John Harper of the home; one daughter, Rochelle "Shelly" Harper of Hubert; two sons, John Scott Harper of Maysville and Jeffery Harper and his wife April of Swansboro; three grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Wanda Mayes and Sandy Howard, both of Sandy Hook, Ky., Pauline Howard of Marion, Ohio, and Billie Jo Brown and her husband Keith of Morehead, Ky.; and two brothers, Jack Howard and his wife Mary Ann of Morehead, Ky., and Donnie Howard of Dayton, Ohio.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Woodrow Howard.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Jones Funeral Home, Swansboro Chapel.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro.
(Paid obituary)
