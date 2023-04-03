Paula Dailey, 56, of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at her home.
It is with great sadness and mourning that we are announcing the death of Paula Dailey who died suddenly on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Backstreet Pub in Beaufort.
Paula is survived by her husband, Mike, her children: Ryan, Lindsey, Kalah, and Tommy, and her grandchildren: Dillion, Emeri, Jaylah, Jaxon, and Aliza.
She is also survived by her father, Paul Wentworth, and her beloved cat, Turtle.
Paula had a long career as a wildlife biologist, and most recently as secretary at Noe Funeral Service in Beaufort, North Carolina. She had a passion for wildlife and all kinds of sea creatures, especially turtles and whales.
Her constantly smiling face and caring heart will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Paula developed strong friendships and was always there for those who needed her.
The family wishes to thank the overwhelming care and support that has been shown in her community and if desired, Donations can be made to the cat refuge, www.goathouserefuge.org.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
