Lisa Hughes, Harkers Island
Lisa Denise (Davis) Hughes, 65, of Harkers Island, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. No services will be held at this time. Lisa is survived by her husband, David James Hughes. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
Catherine Styron, Morehead City
Catherine Joy Styron, 95, of Morehead City, left this wonderful world to meet her friend Jesus on Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born on July 14, 1927 to Capt. Darcy and Vilma Willis in the Promise Land of Morehead City. She married Roma Lee Styron in 1947. She loved life, children, family, and friends.
Evan Pugh, Newport
Evan “Brad” Pugh, 58, of Newport, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at his home. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday July 21, 2022, at Tuttles Grove United Methodist Church with pastor Homer Morris and Jim Stephens officiating. Interment will be held in Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday July 20, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City.
Donald Cooke, Jr,Bettie
Donald Joseph Cooke 61, of Bettie passed away Tuesday July 19, 2022, at home. No services are planned at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Bruce Jones, Beaufort
Bruce "Keith" Jones, 60, of Beaufort NC, passed away on Monday, July 18, 2022 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday July 26, 2022 in the Chapel of Noe-Brooks Funeral Home in Morehead City. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
JEFFREY EDWARD DAY, Newport
Jeffrey Edward Day, 54, of Newport, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. There will be a gathering of friends and family from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday, July 22nd, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City. Jeffrey was born on May 10, 1968, in Statesville, North Carolina to the late Ralph and Brenda Day.
