Hilton Grey Styron, passed peacefully on February 8, 2023, at Honey's House Assisted Living Facility in Helotes, Texas.
He was born on April 13, 1925, to Roland Styron Sr. and Abbie "Bessie" Mason in Beaufort, North Carolina. Hilton was raised on the beautiful coast of North Carolina in Carteret County ("The Crystal Coast") and lived with his family on historic Portsmouth Island as a child.
Hilton's service to the United States Military is what drew him away from home, first serving in the Navy in the Pacific Theater in World War II. He then joined the Army ROTC, utilizing the Army College Fund to attend College, and finally entered the Air Force as Statistical Services Officer where he served in Central America, throughout Europe and North Africa. During his many years of service, Hilton received awards for marksmanship, and various honors for outstanding military service. He retired from the US Air Force with 30 years of service to his country and the rank of Lt. Colonel.
He was first in his family to graduate college. He attended East Carolina University (then East Carolina Teacher's College) where he made the list of "Who's Who" of his class. Hilton was a hardworking man, who still found time to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. He loved fishing, hunting, sharp shooting, stamp and coin collecting, gardening, along with canning and preserving fruits and vegetables. He loved investing in stocks and real estate and also enjoyed studying the law. He was an Alum of East Carolina University and a contributor to the construction of the World War II Memorial in Washington DC, something he was extremely proud of.
However, his greatest pride was his family. Hilton has now reunited with his wife of over 50 years, Sylvia Marion; his parents, Abbie Elizabeth "Bessie" and Roland Sr.; and all of his brothers and sisters, Catherine, Leona, Roland Jr., William and Ormond.
He leaves behind his loving sons, John Patrick Styron and Patrick Grey Styron to cherish all the wonderful memories they have made.
A visitation for Hilton will be held Monday, February 20, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, TX 78232. A funeral service will occur on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, at Sunset North Funeral Home. The committal service will be at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi Marian, 11624 Culebra Road, San Antonio, TX 78253, following the funeral service with full Air Force Honors. The funeral and committal service will be livestreamed for those who are unable to join us for services, the link can be found thru the website below. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SunsetNorthFuneralHome.com for the Styron family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.