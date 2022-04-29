Captain David T. Willis of Beaufort, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at home
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, April 30 at 10am, at New Hope Baptist Church in Beaufort, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
He is survived by his wife, Ester Boudreaux Willis of Dulac, LA, daughters Rebecca W. Taylor and husband, Michael L. Taylor of Morehead City, Rachel A. Willis of Beaufort and a son, James T. Willis and wife Anna M. Willis of Beaufort; grandchildren: Ashley Taylor, Amber Taylor, Sonja Moore, Emily Cates, Hannah Lewis, Elaina Beeks and husband Marcus Beeks, Louann Malishewski and husband Michael Malshewski, great-grandchildren: Nyhla Moore, Elias Moore, Hunter Cates, Marcus Beeks Jr, Isaac Beeks, Brittney Phelan, Hailey Barnes, Landon Barnes; great-great grandchildren: AnnaMarie Phelan, Jessica Phelan; his sister Sharon Sechler of Beaufort, NC; sisters-in-law Barbara Ledet, Beverly Gautreaux, and Theresa LeCompte, all of Houma, LA; he is also survived by his special niece Jenny Duplantis of LA.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence T. Willis, and his mother, Beulah G. Willis.
