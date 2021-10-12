Nancy Washington Moore, 85, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, surrounded by her sons.
Due to COVID-19, no services are planned at this time.
She was born in Granville County on May 26, 1936 to the late Sam and Sally Washington. Nancy lived many years in Raleigh prior to retiring to Beaufort in 1997. After graduating from LaFayette High School in Harnett County, she attended Hardbargers Business College in Raleigh and began working with the N.C. Industrial Commission where she retired after 30 years of employment. When she moved to Beaufort, she enjoyed many years of working in several downtown antique shops. She and her husband, Allen (deceased) were generous and gracious hosts to extended family. They frequently opened their home on Moore Street to family members where everyone loved to gather, enjoy their wonderful cooking, and spend hours sharing stories, laughing, and reminiscing. Nancy enjoyed life, loved to laugh, had a giving heart, and was generous beyond measure. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend.
Nancy is survived by her two sons, Michael Moore of Raleigh and Beaufort, and Marty Moore of Beaufort. She is also survived by her brother, Pete Washington and his wife Faye Dean Washington of Fuquay; and her brother-in-law, Roy N. Moore, Jr. of Raleigh. Nancy has many loving nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her furry kitty, Daisy, to the care of Michael and Marty.
In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, Allen; brothers, Julian Washington and William Washington; sisters, Louise Strother and Joyce Chadwick; baby sister, Peggy Ann; special nephew, Tony Englehardt; and her sister-in-law and long-time friend, Betty Jean (BJ) Moore.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
