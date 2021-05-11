Ronnie David Allen, 72, of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 10, 2021, with his family by his side. He attended church in Carteret County.
His celebration of life is at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cotton Funeral Home. Ronnie will be laid to rest at a private service at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Newport.
Ronnie was a master Mason and was awarded his 50-year pin earlier this year. He was an avid Carolina Tarheel fan and never missed a game. Ronnie was a charter member of the local Corvette club and owned many Corvettes during his lifetime. He enjoyed all kinds of music and played banjo, guitar and piano. After many years at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Ronnie retired from NASEU Engineering. Ronnie and his coworkers spent many years participating and winning the Trent River Raft Race aboard "Lickety Split." More than anything, Ronnie loved spending time with his girls by visiting exciting places in North Carolina and several other states through the years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lydia Allen; daughters, Christina Moser and husband Kelly and Robyn Golden and husband Les; grandchildren, Brent Moser, Cameron Moser and wife Allyson, Sam Moser, Lindsey Golden and Jimmy Golden; nephew, Jimmy Caldwell; nieces, Tammy Brown and Jackie Hildebrand; soon-to-arrive great-grandson, baby Moser; and foreign exchange daughter, Tamara Bossi.
He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Alice Allen; brother, Jack Allen; and sister, Brenda Caldwell.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ronnie's honor to Kennedy Children's Home, 2557 Cedar Dell Lane, Kinston, NC 28504.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Ronnie David Allen.
(Paid obituary)
