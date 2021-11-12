Edna Greiss Cordova, 94, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
A graveside service is at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Munden Funeral Home.
Edna was born on September 29, 1927, to Philip and Louise Griess in Bronx, New York. She graduated from Tusculum College (University) in Greenville, Tennessee. While in college she met Paul. They were married on August 30, 1952.
Edna was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Morehead City. She enjoyed substituting in the County Schools and in the summers at Camp Morehead as a dietitian. Edna's home was always open to company. She enjoyed hosting the various ladies bridge clubs, couples bridge groups, family and friends that would visit sometimes for a few days and sometimes for weeks.
Edna is survived by her five children, Phyllis Thomas (Jerry) of Wilson, Jackie Harris (Ed) of Rocky Mount, Nancy Fletcher (Herman) of Morganton, Philip Cordova (Becky) and Donald Cordova (Jodi) both of Morehead City. Edna had great pride in her eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Marilyn and Bill Keller of New York; and 2 nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Louise Griess; and husband, Paul Cordova.
The family has truly been blessed by the love and care that Yardenia Jackson has provided to Edna and Paul. Yardenia called Edna “mama.” Edna loved Yardenia and welcomed her as family.
The family extends appreciation to Crystal Bluffs and Dr. Lawrence for the loving care they provided Edna the last six months.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St. Morehead City, 28557 or to a charity of one’s choice.
