Jason Victor Wood, 50, of Choos Bay, Oregon, passed away January 31st, 2023, peacefully ending his battle with brain cancer and resulting seizures.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, February 24th at St. Egbert’s Catholic Church in Morehead City, NC. The family will receive friends at 10:15 am at the church.
Jason was born on January 15, 1973, to Victor and Linda Wood. Born in Ilion, New York, he graduated from Ilion High School then enlisted in the United Stated Coast Guard. Upon being Honorably discharged, he resided in Dare County and worked for Dare County Animal Control and as a veterinary assistant. He had a passion for working with animals. He served as a chef in many restaurants along the NC coast. He then moved to Oregon, continued restaurant work and found his purpose to help homeless veterans.
He leaves behind his children, Jeremy and Makayla. He is survived by his parents, Victor and Linda Wood of Winterville; brothers, Jonathan Wood and wife Lindsey of Wilmington and Jerrod Wood and wife Courtney of Farmville; sister-in-law Christi Wood of Newport; many nieces; and his loving service dog, Georgia.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and his younger brother, Justin Wood.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made for Brain Cancer research, https://thecurestartsnow.org or Freedom Service Dogs https://freedomservicedogs.org.
