Kevin T. Kelly, 71, of Morehead City and Cary, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh.
A memorial mass will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 19th, at Munden Funeral Home, presided by Deacon Wally Calabrese.
Kevin was born on January 23, 1952, in Washington, DC, to the late Mike and Virginia Kelly, one of three sons. The family moved to Carteret County when Kevin was in the 8th grade and went on to graduate from West Carteret High School with the Class of 1970. After high school, Kevin honorably served his country in the United States Army.
Kevin furthered his education at Carteret Community College and went on to work at various businesses in Carteret County including Iron Steamer Resort, Henry’s Tackle, Morehead City Country Club, and lastly as the Operations Director at the Civic Center. Upon moving to Wake County, Kevin became the Warehouse Supervisor for the Library for the Blind.
Kevin enjoyed spending time at the beach, surfing, and riding the waves. Being on the green playing a relaxing game of golf was another fulfilling hobby he loved. Kevin was an intense Notre Dame football and basketball fan, following all the games and rooting them on with great team spirit.
Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Johnny “Jeannie” Kelly; daughter, Theresa Virginia Kelly, of Morehead City and Cary; brother-in-law, Tim Overman, of Newport; aunt, Jackie Leezer, of Florida; cousin, Terry Crawl (Dave), of Mechanicsville, PA; and grand puppy, Emmit Kelly.
In addition to his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his brothers, Mike Kelly Jr. and James “Pat” Kelly.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Lung Cancer Initiative, 5171 Glenwood Ave. #401, Raleigh, NC 27612, or UNC Rex Cancer Center, 2901 Blue Ridge Rd., Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
