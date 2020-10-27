Norman Boyce Cruse, 73, of Williston, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
At this time, there will be a graveside service for family only due to novel coroanvirus restrictions.
He was a combat veteran of the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his wife, Annette; and his brother, Steve Cruse.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frieda and Norman Cruse; and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to The Bridge Downeast, Loaves and Fishes or Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
