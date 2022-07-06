Alice Edwardeen Dixon, 86, of Morehead City, formerly of Cary, passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
Her memorial service will be held at 11am, Monday, July 11, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Darrell Williams. Interment following service at Coastal Carolina Cemetery.
Alice was born on September 16, 1935, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the late Albert and Effie Steele. She grew up in Charlotte and was a graduate of East Mecklenburg High School. Alice married the love of her life on December 20,1953 in Charlotte. They moved to Carteret County in 1996. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church in Morehead City and was also a member of the prayer shawl ministry. One thing about Alice was she knew how to make a house a home. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her loving husband, Charles L. Dixon, of the home; daughters, Vivian Gail Dixon, of Morehead City, Myra Dixon Jacobsen of Garner, NC; son, Charles Albert Dixon of Raleigh, NC; brother, Robert Ted Steele (Alicia), of Surfside, SC; grandchildren, Tina Godby, Chris Roberts, Chad Jacobsen, Brandon Dixon; and great grandchildren, Hunter Lopez, Cale Roberts, and Dixon Roberts.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bobbie Allen, her son-in-law, Bryan Scott Jacobsen and niece, Linda Holvey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Morehead City, 810 Bridges Street, Morehead City, NC, 28557.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
