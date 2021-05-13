Rita Mae Pittman, 70, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Don Wolford. A private committal will take place at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Rita was born Oct. 29, 1950, in Morehead City to the late Berlon Pittman and Mary Kathleen Pittman. She will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Jason Ducote and wife Mary of Morehead City; sister, Carolyn Ann Riveria of Beaufort; brother, Steven Machue Pittman of Adams Creek; grandchildren, Justin Ducote, Travis Mason and Heather Harris and husband Caleb; and great-grandson, Isaac Harris.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, David Pittman and William Clyde Pittman.
The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
