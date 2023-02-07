Joan Lewis, Beaufort
Joan Lewis, 86, of Beaufort NC passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday, February 11, 2023 at New Hope Baptist Church of Beaufort with Pastor Bobby Frisbee officiating. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 on Saturday at the church. In Lieu of flowers donations may be sent to: Coastal Pregnancy Center, 4050 Arendell St. Morehead City, NC.
RICHARD "DICK" LUTHY, Newport
Richard "Dick" Luthy, 81, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home. His graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3rd at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home Morehead City.
DANIEL JAY "D.J." SAVAGE II, Newport
Daniel Jay "D.J" Savage II, 52, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 12th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Luzaminda Savage. The family will receive friends and hour prior to the service. Full obituary forthcoming.
MAJOR KYNN TIMOTHY JOHNSON, U.S. ARMY, RETIRED,Beaufort
Major Kynn Timothy Johnson, U.S. Army, Retired, 67, of Beaufort, North Carolina, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 11th at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Gene McLendon.
GLORIA R. ELWELL, Morehead City
Gloria R. Elwell, 97, of Ft Myers, Florida, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Gloria was born on May 18, 1925, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to the late Louis and Florence Bandow. She was employed by the Minnesota Twins Baseball Team for over 20 years.
GEORGE F. GERES, New Bern
George F. Geres, of New Bern, North Carolina and formerly of Vestal, New York, peacefully went home to the Lord on Monday, February 6, 2023. Private burial will be conducted at the Military Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Born, October 22, 1931 in Long Island City, New York to Rev. and Mrs. George D. Geres, George was taught at an early age the importance of service.
SHARON LOUPE NELSON, Morehead City
Sharon Loupe Nelson, 75, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, peacefully at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Morehead City, N.C.
