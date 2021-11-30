Joan Macy Tyler, 67, of Morehead City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at her home.
A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City with Pastor Patrick Whaley officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City.
Joan was an avid traveler, gardener and decorator. She loved art and her numerous feline companions. She was a graduate of Meredith College in Raleigh, NC and worked for Carteret County Public schools as a home economics teacher.
She is survived by her sister, Patricia Dawn Macy of Morehead City; nieces, Ashley O’Neal Perry and husband, Michael of Morehead City, Lauren O’Neal Ford and husband, Trey of Wilmington; grandnieces, Macy Elizabeth Ford and Mary Ellis Ford of Wilmington, Bennett Blythe Perry of Morehead City; grandnephew James Anderson Perry of Morehead City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dawn Macy and her husband, James Edwin Tyler.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
