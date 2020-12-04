Gary “Root” Davis, 62, of Gloucester, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Sea Level.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Saturday at Davis Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by Rev. Jimmy Mercer. Interment will follow at the Willis family cemetery in Davis. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Gary, or Root as he was loving known, was born Aug. 30, 1958, in Morehead City to the late Myron “Pete” Davis and Gloria Jones Davis. Growing up on Core Sound afforded him the opportunity to do the activities he enjoyed so much, such as duck hunting, fishing and jet skiing. Root attended Davis Free Will Baptist Church and was a proud graduate of East Carteret High School, class of 1977.
Root worked faithfully for Reinauer Transportation Co., where he was employed as an engineer for their tugboats. It was on the tugboat in the harbor of New York City that he witnessed the tragedy of 9/11.
If you knew Root, you knew he loved riding the open road on his Harley motorcycle, and he was able to attend several Harley Davidson bike weeks.
He is survived by his sister, Cheryl Gillikin and husband David of Otway; aunt, Susanne White and husband Dennis of Summerville, S.C.; cousins, Cathy Rose and husband Jon of Gloucester and David White and wife Tina of Summerville, S.C.; niece, Leslee King and husband Christopher of Beaufort; additional cousins, Marvin Earl Murphy of Davis, Pamela Lewis and husband Tommy of Davis and Paula Harris and husband Bubba of Atlantic; lifelong friend and companion, Sarah Ann Hepler of Newport; longtime friend, Johnny Cook of Stacy; and special friend and caregiver, Elaine Wilde of Gloucester.
The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the graveside service.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
