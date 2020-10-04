Robert “Bob” Harrison, 74, of Cedar Point, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His private graveside service with military honors is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Carteret Memorial Gardens in Beaufort, officiated by the Rev. Dennis Evans. The family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Robert was born April 13, 1946, in Loudon, Tenn., to the late William and Nell Walton. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy, where, during the Vietnam era, he was stationed with the U.S. Marines and served as a hospital corpsman. Robert loved his country and his fellow servicemen and proudly served as commander of the Swansboro, VFW Post 9960. He loved watching college football and was a huge fan of his home team, the University of Tennessee. Robert was a member of South Banks Church in Morehead City, where he enjoyed his church family.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Yvonne Harrison of the home; son, Robert Harrison Jr. and wife Melisa of Clayton; brothers, William Blair Harrison Jr. and wife Phyllis of Sharpsburg, Ga., and Oscar Hogan Harrison and wife Sally of Knoxville, Tenn.; and grandson, Alexander “Lex” Harrison.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Davis Harrison.
Flowers are welcome, or memorials can be sent to South Banks Church, 5386 Highway 70 W, Morehead City, NC 28557, or VFW Post 9960, 246 VFW Road, Swansboro, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
