GEORGIA STYRON GASKILL, Newport
Georgia Styron Gaskill, 77, of Newport, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
HERBERT D. ORAMA JR., Morehead City
Herbert D. Orama Jr., 73, of Morehead City, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 8th, at Munden Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. Full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
BETSY RITCHIE BEHLER, Newport
Betsy Ritchie Behler, 85, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Betsy was born on September 30, 1937, to the late Ted and Kate Ritchie, born and raised in Hickory, North Carolina. With a long career in customer service at First Citizens Bank in Cherry Point, NC,
RACHEL QUINN MUNDINE, Newport
Rachel Quinn Mundine, 87, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home. Arrangements and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
Prophetess Hilda Reels, Beaufort
Prophetess Hilda Reels, 79, of Beaufort, NC passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Gardens of Pamlico. A service will be held 12:00 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Bridgeway Church in Beaufort. There will be a visitaiton an hour before the service. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
Allan Heltzel, Beaufort
Allan Heltzel, 71, of Beaufort, passed away on December 6, 2022 at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
