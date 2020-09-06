Frances “Fay” Faison DuBose Bradley Bohlayer, 81, of Dawsonville, Ga., passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, after a brief illness in the company of loving family. She has family in Carteret County.
Her funeral service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Walker’s Funeral Home in Chapel Hill. Burial will be in the DuBose family cemetery.
She was a kind, generous and quick-witted Southern lady with charm and grace. Her personal relationship and deep love for the Lord was an inspiration to all. She was a wellspring of love and a giver, more concerned with others than herself. As an acclaimed painter and sculptor, she captured the beauty and humor of God's creation with clarity and honesty. Love of life and a compassionate nature brought her to the service and care of his lesser creatures, especially with dogs and horses.
After growing up at the Meadowmont house in Chapel Hill, she graduated summa cum laude from Bryn Mawr College, began married life as the wife of a surgeon and birthed three children. All remain in debt of the loving kindness, which only the most inspired of mothers can embody.
She is survived by her three children, Christopher Hill Bradley and wife Bebe) of Charlotte, Edward McClain Bradley and wife Andrea of Atlanta, Ga., and Diana Faison Bradley Eudy and husband Stephen of Asheville; her grandchildren, Kerry DuBose Bradley and wife Laura of Plano, Texas, Shannyn Wood Bradley Pierce and husband Trevor of Aubrey, Texas, Jordan McClain Bradley, Christian DuBose Bradley and Grayson Rose Bradley, all of Atlanta, Ga., and Devereux DuBose Eudy of Asheville; and her great-grandchildren, Rowen Alexander Pierce and Jackson Wayne Pierce, both of Aubrey, Texas.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
“May God bless Fay, this child of God, who has now returned home.”
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services and Walker’s Funeral Home of Chapel Hill are assisting the family.
(Paid obituary)
