Harry “Allen” Bell, 69, of Morehead City, became absent from his body and present with the Lord, 2 Corinthians 5:5-8, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Chapel in Morehead City with Minister Pat Gallo officiating. A luncheon will follow with a location to be announced.
He was born on January 21,1953, to Harry Oscar and Janie Cuthrell Bell in New Bern, NC. Allen was a talented Auto Mechanic for forty years. His top priorities were God, family and country. The Bells have co-labored for over thirty years, with the Spirit of Christ Christian Coalition along with Apostle's Michael and Catherine Young. They relocated to the Crystal Coast fifteen years ago and have enjoyed the beach life and making many new friends along the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James, Cecil and Jessie Ray Bell. He was also preceded by his fur baby Ellie Mae Clampett.
Allen is survived by his loving bride of forty-one years, Irene Bell; two children, Joshua Allen Bell; Kelsey Bell Baxter and husband Nicholas; two grandchildren, to whom he was affectionately known as Honey-Papa, Caroline and Callie Baxter. He is also survived by his siblings, Betty Carey, Dorothy Long and husband Phillip, and Charles Bell as well as many other extended family members and special friends.
Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, 201 professional Circle, Morehead City, NC. 28557. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.